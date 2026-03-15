Victoria Beckham struggles with Brooklyn rift after birthday silence

Brooklyn Beckham recently celebrated his 27th birthday in style – but behind the balloons and doughnuts, the day reportedly carried a much heavier emotional weight for his famous family.

The aspiring chef marked the occasion with wife Nicola Peltz, who shared a peek at the lavish surprise she organized. Meanwhile, Brooklyn’s mum, Victoria Beckham, acknowledged the milestone online despite the ongoing family tension.

According to insiders, the moment was bittersweet.

“Victoria cannot comprehend the idea that this is the new normal,” a source said.

"She's been putting on a brave face, but deep down it makes her sick to think they won't be able to celebrate birthdays together properly. She can't even imagine how she'll cope if it's still like this when he turns 30. She just wants things to go back to how they were before, but it's a faded memory."

The rift between Brooklyn and his parents, Victoria and David Beckham, reportedly dates back to his 2022 wedding. Tensions escalated earlier this year when Brooklyn posted a lengthy statement on Instagram criticizing family dynamics.

"The performative social media posts, family events and inauthentic relationships have been a fixture of the life I was born into,” he wrote, adding, “Family love is decided by how much you post on social media.”

Despite the tension, both Victoria and David still publicly wished their son a happy birthday. Victoria’s message was simple: “I love you so much.”

Brooklyn’s brothers – Romeo Beckham and Cruz Beckham – also posted tributes, though Brooklyn reportedly didn’t respond.

Sources say the silence has left Victoria feeling uneasy.

“Vic doesn’t want to make the feud worse, but she can’t just stay silent. She feels damned if she does something and damned if she doesn’t – and she’s scared Brooklyn could lash out again.”

Behind the scenes, the situation is reportedly taking a toll on the whole family – especially younger sister Harper Beckham.

“Harper seems really sad - she wants her family to be together on these occasions.”