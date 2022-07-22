 
Friday Jul 22 2022
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle feared they 'had a mole' in friend group

Friday Jul 22, 2022

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle feared they ‘had a mole’ in friend group
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle feared they ‘had a mole’ in friend group

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly started fearing the possibility of them having mole in their friend group, shortly since their move to the US.

Royal biographer and author Daniela Elser made this claim in her new piece.

The piece, for News.com.au, read, “Harry and Meghan were shackled. Every night they scoured the internet to read the newspaper reports and the trolls’ postings on social media.”

“Irrationally, they grouped the two together and fed each other’s frenzy about the media.”

Before concluding she added, “Harry’s instability fed Meghan’s fears that friends were leaking stories to the media.”

