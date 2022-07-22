The Light We Carry: Michelle Obama's second book speaks on how to remain centered in chaotic world

Michelle Obama has recently announced the release of her second book The Light We Carry on social media.



On Thursday, the former First Lady turned to Instagram to share a video of her beaming with joy while holding her second authored book.

“I have spent a lot of time these past few years thinking about how to keep myself centered in a world filled with so much uncertainty. That process of reflection actually led me to start writing again. I could not be more thrilled to tell you about my new book, The Light We Carry,” she wrote in the caption.

The author of bestselling memoir Becoming mentioned about “global pandemic”, “insurrection” and “bigotry”, all these alarming issues over the last few years led her to seek out answers to her difficult questions.



“It's often left me feeling out of balance. I felt vulnerable. And, yes, at times I felt afraid,” she said.

This was the reason that she began writing a book which she called it as “a toolbox and a collection of some of the perspectives and practices” she had gathered over the years “to help” keep her “centered”.

“This book will add positivity and balance in darker times. Maybe we'll be a little steadier with the understanding that none of us has to go through any of this alone,” added the 58-year-old in a video message.

Published by Penguin Random House, the new book will hit the stands on November 15.