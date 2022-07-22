‘Panicked’ Prince Harry struggling to ‘tone down' anecdotes

Prince Harry has reportedly been struggling to tone down the anecdotes’ he’s mentioned in the memoir, amid all the ‘panic’.

An inside source made this claim during her interview with The Sun.

The source began by saying, “Harry is struggling with the pressure and keeps changing his mind on what to include in the book.”

“Every passage is being revised again and again. Harry keeps remembering new things he wants to include, and then suddenly panics about toning down certain anecdotes.”

“It’s been going on like this for months, and with the print date looming, he has to make a decision to officially put it on hold or pull the trigger and hope for the best.”