Chelsea Handler, ex Jo Koy maintaining a close bond after split

Chelsea Handler’s ex Jo Koy is talking about their healthy relationship despite calling it off.

While speaking to TMZ on Thursday, Koy was asked whether the former couple is in a good place despite their recent breakup.

"Everything's good. We're taking a break," the 51-year-old comedian said. "We're great friends, we've always been great friends. The love is still there."

Asked whether the two exes are still in touch, Koy said, 'Yeah ... but all love. That's all." He then refrained from revealing who pulled the plug on the relationship, calling it a "private" matter.

Koy was also asked whether he was ready to "jump back into the dating pool." To that, Koy laughed and said he was "just going to concentrate on this movie thing right now," referencing his upcoming film Easter Sunday, out Aug. 5.

Handler, 47, announced the couple's split on Instagram Monday, sharing a video that was meant to be posted on their one-year anniversary.