Sharon Osbourne dubs Ozzy ‘Beyonce’ as he cancels Piers Morgan interview

Ozzy Osbourne recently refused to appear at Piers Morgan’s chat show Piers Morgan Uncensored on Thursday.



According to Independent report, the Miracle Man hit-maker was supposed to appear on Piers’ show after he underwent surgery to heal his neck issue stemming from injuries related to his quad bike crash in 2017.

Interestingly, this could have been Ozzy’s first exclusive interview after major surgery but at the last minute, the rockstar cancelled without giving heads-up to the host.

While addressing Ozzy’s absence in the live-show, Piers said to Sharon who came in place of the musician: “Now I’ve spent the last 20 minutes boasting about the fact it was gonna be you and Ozzy and he’s done a runner!”

Sharon took a jibe at her husband’s attitude, calling him a “diva”.

“Let me tell you, now he’s back walking, he’s a diva!” said the former The X Factor judge.

She continued, “Before it was like, oh, you know, the nicest guy, ‘Please help me do this and do that. Now he’s walking, he’s like ‘I don’t want to do it. I’m not this’. He’s a diva again. He thinks he’s Beyoncé.”

In response, Morgan quipped, “I quite like the fact he’s a diva again because it means he’s healthy again at least.”

Meanwhile, Sharon also gave an update about Ozzy’s health and confirmed that he had made “significant improvements”.

“It’s three and a half years of just nightmare, but there’s light now as he’s walking again. There’s no pain, the last operation fixed all the pain. It’s like lifting a new weight off him” she mentioned.

Sharon added, “He’s loving life right now.”