Saturday Jul 23 2022
The Walking Dead: release date for final eight episodes announced

The Walking Dead unveiled a new trailer for the final set of eight episode and its last premiere date.

The trailer revealed that the final eight episodes of TWD will debut on October 2.

“You wanna die quick, you wanna die screaming,” says Norman Reedus’ Daryl Dixon in the nearly three minute trailer shown at Comic Con.

The peek at the final eight episodes revealed the final and bloody showdown between the Survivors and the Commonwealth.

The once blockbuster series nearing the end of its eleventh and final season is the first in a post-apocalyptic zombie franchise, based on Robert Kirkman, Tony Moore and Charlie Adlard’s comic book series of the same name, which debuted on AMC all the way back in 2010.

