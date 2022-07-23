 
entertainment
Saturday Jul 23 2022
By
Web Desk

Princess Eugenie not 'sexual' threat to Meghan Markle: 'Pairing makes sense'

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jul 23, 2022

Princess Eugenie not sexual threat to Meghan Markle: Pairing makes sense
Princess Eugenie not 'sexual' threat to Meghan Markle: 'Pairing makes sense'

Meghan Markle is not threatened by Prince Harry's favourite cousin, Princess Eugenie.

Body language expert Adrianne Carter told Daily Express that the Duchess of Sussex had to befriend the royal because the pairing 'makes sense'.

She explained: "Harry and Eugenie are said to be close friends.

"As a cousin she would be no sexual threat to Meghan so a good family ally for Meghan to have with no threat to Meghan’s limelight."

While Meghan "enjoys being in the spotlight", Eugenie wants to lay low. 

Speaking about Meghan, Adrianne suggested that the Duchess "strives to always present her best self".

"Her face rarely frowns, and she wears a permanent smile at events where she is likely to be photographed.

"She is, after all, an actress, and I believe she rarely removes her mask when she is on display," the expert claimed.

"Her actions give me the impression that she only allows the public and the press to see what she wants them to see, even with her friends."

More From Entertainment:

'Expensive' Prince Harry needs 'more officers than Queen' to protect Meghan

'Expensive' Prince Harry needs 'more officers than Queen' to protect Meghan
Prince Harry would 'not' have said 'I do' to Meghan if Diana were alive: Claim

Prince Harry would 'not' have said 'I do' to Meghan if Diana were alive: Claim
Meghan Markle edited her Wikipedia to seem 'humanitarian' amid Harry dating

Meghan Markle edited her Wikipedia to seem 'humanitarian' amid Harry dating
Duchess Camilla 'not the racist royal' Meghan talked about with Oprah: Source

Duchess Camilla 'not the racist royal' Meghan talked about with Oprah: Source
Queen Elizabeth to skip key event next month

Queen Elizabeth to skip key event next month

A different Middle-earth is explored in Amazon's 'Lord of the Rings' series

A different Middle-earth is explored in Amazon's 'Lord of the Rings' series
Harry harboured a fantasy to be told what to do by a woman claims author of new book

Harry harboured a fantasy to be told what to do by a woman claims author of new book

Johnny Depp sees dramatic surge in Instagram followers since court victory against Amber Heard

Johnny Depp sees dramatic surge in Instagram followers since court victory against Amber Heard

Johnny Depp approaches court with new appeal in Amber Heard case

Johnny Depp approaches court with new appeal in Amber Heard case
The Walking Dead: release date for final eight episodes announced

The Walking Dead: release date for final eight episodes announced

Jessica Alba reveals she ‘grew up in survival mode’ during childhood

Jessica Alba reveals she ‘grew up in survival mode’ during childhood
Sharon Osbourne dubs Ozzy ‘Beyonce’ as he cancels Piers Morgan interview

Sharon Osbourne dubs Ozzy ‘Beyonce’ as he cancels Piers Morgan interview

Latest

view all