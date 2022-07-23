 
Meghan Markle blamed for separating Prince Harry, nephew George

Meghan Markle is getting bashed for Prince Harry and Prince George's relationship crack.

'Fun uncle' Harry, had to distance himself from brother Prince William's son, George, after Megxit in 2020.

Speaking to OK, she said: “There's nothing more fun than being an aunt or uncle.

“It certainly seemed like Prince Harry embraced the role of fun uncle. An inside source told the Daily Mail that Kate and Harry really bonded over his 'free and easy' spirit.

“And his attitude came in handy when playing with her kids.

“The source shared, '[Kate] adores the way Harry plays with her children'. He is very good with them, a charming big kid and silly uncle'.”

But Ms Liwag continued: “But, as you can imagine, things went downhill pretty quickly. And given the rift between Harry and William, Harry's role as an uncle suffered.”

Reacting to the comment, one internet user said: “Just waiting for Megan Markle to say something negative about his royal highness Prince George.”

“I wouldn’t put anything past Meghan’s fan club...well hopefully they leave Prince George...a 9-year-old child (might they be reminded) alone," added another.

