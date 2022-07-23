 
pakistan
Saturday Jul 23 2022
PMD forecasts heavy rain in Karachi tomorrow

Saturday Jul 23, 2022

Commuters struggle to move forward in a flooded street after heavy monsoon rains in Pakistans port city of Karachi on August 27, 2020.  — Anadolu Agency
Commuters struggle to move forward in a flooded street after heavy monsoon rains in Pakistan's port city of Karachi on August 27, 2020.  — Anadolu Agency 
  • Pakistan Meteorological Department forecasts heavy rain in Karachi tomorrow.
  • Heavy rain is expected to fall between 10 and 11 am tomorrow.
  • It is possible that more than 100 mm of rain will fall in 2 to 3 hours.

After almost a week of light to moderate rain, the Pakistan Meteorological Department on Saturday forecast heavy rain in Karachi tomorrow.

According to chief meteorologist Sardar Sarfaraz, heavy rain is expected in Karachi between 10 and 11 am tomorrow.

It is possible that more than 100mm of rain will fall in 2 to 3 hours, said Dr Sarfaraz. He said that the city would receive 130mm to 150mm of rain during the third monsoon rain spell.

Heavy rain is expected in some areas of the city until July 24 and 25, according to Dr Sarfaraz. The meteorologist said that moderate rain may continue on July 26.

In lower Sindh, however, heavy rains are expected.

He said that the intensity of rain in lower Sindh would continue to rise as a result of moisture from the Arabian Sea. 

Third monsoon rain spell

After monsoon rains wreaked havoc in several parts of Pakistan in the last two weeks, killing many in Sindh and Balochistan, the Pakistan Meteorological Department had forecast another spell of heavy rains in various areas of Sindh, including Karachi, last week.

According to chief meteorologist Sardar Sarfaraz, the third monsoon system will penetrate parts of the country. The strong system may affect Sindh from July 23 to 26, with heavy rains likely in Karachi from July 24 to 26.

