 
entertainment
Saturday Jul 23 2022
By
Web Desk

K-Pop Soomp's Music Chart 2022: Nayeon's 'POP!' reigns no. 1

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jul 23, 2022

K-Pop Soomps Music Chart 2022: Nayeons POP! reigns no. 1
K-Pop Soomp's Music Chart 2022: Nayeon's 'POP!' reigns no. 1

POP! by Nayeon remains the top song this week. Additionally, POP! has won three music competitions so far. 

POP! is a pop song that emphasises Nayeon's vocals and energizing brightness while delivering intense energy with a variety of instrumental sounds. 

Yet To Come, the former No. 1 song by BTS, is still at No. 2.

This week, two songs debuted in the top 10.

Life's Too Short (English Ver.), the second pre-release single from Aespa's second mini album Girls, has climbed 12 spots to No. 3.

It is a cheerful medium-tempo song with a catchy guitar riff and conveys a positive message. The song was initially played by Aespa at Coachella in April.

Whereas the title track from WINNER's fourth mini album, HOLIDAY, I LOVE U, made its chart debut at No. 5.

The song appears stronger, and the emotion of love is openly and honestly expressed. It is portrayed in WINNER’s uniquely bright and energetic style.

More From Entertainment:

A time when THIS popular influencer revealed her obsession with Johnny Depp

A time when THIS popular influencer revealed her obsession with Johnny Depp
Britney Spears enthrals fans with surprise appearance in West Hollywood with Sam Asghari

Britney Spears enthrals fans with surprise appearance in West Hollywood with Sam Asghari
Meghan Markle’s reaction to Kate Middleton, Prince William wedding disclosed

Meghan Markle’s reaction to Kate Middleton, Prince William wedding disclosed
Meghan Markle has ‘ruthless ability to ‘make people afraid’

Meghan Markle has ‘ruthless ability to ‘make people afraid’
Kim Kardashian brings her fashion A-game to dinner with daughter North

Kim Kardashian brings her fashion A-game to dinner with daughter North
Video: Nina Dobrev hilariously pranks boyfriend in Tik Tok trend

Video: Nina Dobrev hilariously pranks boyfriend in Tik Tok trend
Hailey Bieber wins trademark infringement battle over ‘Rhode’ name

Hailey Bieber wins trademark infringement battle over ‘Rhode’ name
Billie Eilish dashes fans’ hopes with news about third album release

Billie Eilish dashes fans’ hopes with news about third album release
Ivanka Trump left Meghan Markle swooning

Ivanka Trump left Meghan Markle swooning
Amber Heard’s Johnny Depp trial ‘targeted harassment' for Oonagh Paige Heard

Amber Heard’s Johnny Depp trial ‘targeted harassment' for Oonagh Paige Heard
Priyanka Chopra treats fans with memorable moments from her 40th birthday, ‘I’m a lucky girl’

Priyanka Chopra treats fans with memorable moments from her 40th birthday, ‘I’m a lucky girl’
Ben Affleck’s ex Gwyneth Paltrow reacts to his wedding with Jennifer Lopez

Ben Affleck’s ex Gwyneth Paltrow reacts to his wedding with Jennifer Lopez

Latest

view all