Ben Affleck’s ex Gwyneth Paltrow reacts to his wedding with Jennifer Lopez

Saturday Jul 23 2022
Saturday Jul 23, 2022

Ben Affleck’s ex-girlfriend Gwyneth Paltrow reacted to his nuptials with ladylove Jennifer Lopez saying she’s “very happy” for them.

The Talented Mr. Ripley star did a Q&A session with her fans on her Instagram on Friday when she was asked about her feelings regarding the headline making marriage of her ex-boyfriend.

"Love!!! So romantic!!! Very happy for them," the 49-year-old responded to the question.

Paltrow and the Gone Girl actor dated on and off from 1997 to 2000 and even starred in two movies together during the period; Shakespeare in Love (1998) and Bounce (2000).

Talking about her short-lived romance with Affleck, Paltrow told Howard Stern in 2015, "He's super intelligent and really, really talented and he's funny. But he wasn't in a good place in his life to have a girlfriend."

Affleck and JLo tied the knot in a low-key romantic wedding in Los Angeles last week which Lopez dubbed as the “best possible wedding we could have imagined” in her newsletter On The JLo.

"So with the best witnesses you could ever imagine, a dress from an old movie and a jacket from Ben's closet, we read our own vows in the little chapel and gave one another the rings we'll wear for the rest of our lives," Lopez wrote.

The couple is currently enjoying their romantic honeymoon in Paris.

