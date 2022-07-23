Erin Holland says Mohammad Rizwan was 'unbelievable' in PSL

Australian cricket commentator Erin Holland (left) and Pakistani batter-wicket-keeper Mohammad Rizwan. — Twitter/File

Australian cricket commentator Erin Holland has commended Pakistani batter-wicket-keeper Mohammad Rizwan's performance in the last Pakistan Super League (PSL) season.

The Australian cricket commentator was responding to a tweet which referred to Pakistan's top-performing players being drafted into the Big Bash League (BBL).

In response, Holland not only praised Rizwan but also mentioned that he stays charged like an "energiser bunny".

"Rizwan was unbelievable this past @thePSLt20 season too - and keeps like the energiser bunny!" she said in the tweet.



Just a day back, Holland, who is also a presenter in the PSL, heaped praise over the top-performing members of the Men In Green.



In her tweet, Holland said that she has seen the demolition Babar Azam, Rizwan, and Shaheen Shah Afridi can inflict first-hand during the PSL — noting that they would be a good inclusion in the BBL.

“All @BBL teams should be putting their hands up for them in the draft!!” she stressed.