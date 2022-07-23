 
sports
Saturday Jul 23 2022
By
Sports Desk

Erin Holland says Mohammad Rizwan was 'unbelievable' in PSL

By
Sports Desk

Saturday Jul 23, 2022

Australian cricket commentator Erin Holland (left) and Pakistani batter-wicket-keeper Mohammad Rizwan. — Twitter/File
Australian cricket commentator Erin Holland (left) and Pakistani batter-wicket-keeper Mohammad Rizwan. — Twitter/File 

Australian cricket commentator Erin Holland has commended Pakistani batter-wicket-keeper Mohammad Rizwan's performance in the last Pakistan Super League (PSL) season.

The Australian cricket commentator was responding to a tweet which referred to Pakistan's top-performing players being drafted into the Big Bash League (BBL).

In response, Holland not only praised Rizwan but also mentioned that he stays charged like an "energiser bunny".

Related items

"Rizwan was unbelievable this past @thePSLt20 season too - and keeps like the energiser bunny!" she said in the tweet.

Just a day back, Holland, who is also a presenter in the PSL, heaped praise over the top-performing members of the Men In Green.

In her tweet, Holland said that she has seen the demolition Babar Azam, Rizwan, and Shaheen Shah Afridi can inflict first-hand during the PSL — noting that they would be a good inclusion in the BBL.

“All @BBL teams should be putting their hands up for them in the draft!!” she stressed.

More From Sports:

'Satisfied' ECB security team concludes crucial Pakistan visit

'Satisfied' ECB security team concludes crucial Pakistan visit
Wrestling boss Vince McMahon retires from WWE amid hush money probe

Wrestling boss Vince McMahon retires from WWE amid hush money probe
WWE chief Vince McMahon to retire amid probe into misconduct claims

WWE chief Vince McMahon to retire amid probe into misconduct claims
Hasan Ali wants Arshad Nadeem to win US men's javelin throw

Hasan Ali wants Arshad Nadeem to win US men's javelin throw
Pak vs SL: Sri Lanka seek Galle turner to pay back Shaheen-less Pakistan

Pak vs SL: Sri Lanka seek Galle turner to pay back Shaheen-less Pakistan
Erin Holland all praises for Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Shaheen Afridi

Erin Holland all praises for Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Shaheen Afridi
Samina Baig becomes first Pakistani woman mountaineer to summit K2

Samina Baig becomes first Pakistani woman mountaineer to summit K2
Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem qualifies for men's javelin throw final in US

Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem qualifies for men's javelin throw final in US
Five-member team of Nepali Sherpas summits K2

Five-member team of Nepali Sherpas summits K2
This is final squad of all seven teams to be featured in KPL 2

This is final squad of all seven teams to be featured in KPL 2
Asia Cup 2022 will be held in UAE, claims BCCI president

Asia Cup 2022 will be held in UAE, claims BCCI president

Pak vs SL: Blow to Pakistan as Shaheen Afridi suffers injury

Pak vs SL: Blow to Pakistan as Shaheen Afridi suffers injury

Latest

view all