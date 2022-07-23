 
entertainment
Saturday Jul 23 2022
By
Web Desk

Video: Nina Dobrev hilariously pranks boyfriend in Tik Tok trend

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jul 23, 2022

Video: Nina Dobrev hilariously pranks boyfriend in Tik Tok trend
Video: Nina Dobrev hilariously pranks boyfriend in Tik Tok trend

Nina Dobrev recently filmed a TikTok, taking part in the trend where users compare their childhood crush to who they “ended up with”. 

In her video the Vampire Diaries star, who has been dating her boyfriend Shaun White for over two years started the TikTok by showing him photos of Brad Pitt, her childhood heartthrob.

However, when it came time to reveal who she ended up with, instead of showing Shaun White the camera instead panned to focus on their adorable dog Mavrick which was also followed by a cute picture of just her and her puppy.

Despite the Jokes, the actor and Olympic snowboarder have proved that they are still going strong more than two years after they started dating.

Just recently Shaun announced his retirement from the Olympics after competing in the Beijing Olympics earlier this year, Nina wrote a sweet tribute to the gold medalist.

"I'm in awe of you," she wrote in a February Instagram post dedicated to the athlete. "Today we are celebrating you. Your hard work. Your passion. Your determination. Your talent. Your class. Your fearlessness. Your courage. Your soul. Your heart. YOUR LEGACY." 

More From Entertainment:

A time when THIS popular influencer revealed her obsession with Johnny Depp

A time when THIS popular influencer revealed her obsession with Johnny Depp
Britney Spears enthrals fans with surprise appearance in West Hollywood with Sam Asghari

Britney Spears enthrals fans with surprise appearance in West Hollywood with Sam Asghari
Meghan Markle’s reaction to Kate Middleton, Prince William wedding disclosed

Meghan Markle’s reaction to Kate Middleton, Prince William wedding disclosed
Kim Kardashian brings her fashion A-game to dinner with daughter North

Kim Kardashian brings her fashion A-game to dinner with daughter North
Hailey Bieber wins trademark infringement battle over ‘Rhode’ name

Hailey Bieber wins trademark infringement battle over ‘Rhode’ name
Billie Eilish dashes fans’ hopes with news about third album release

Billie Eilish dashes fans’ hopes with news about third album release
Amber Heard’s Johnny Depp trial ‘targeted harassment' for Oonagh Paige Heard

Amber Heard’s Johnny Depp trial ‘targeted harassment' for Oonagh Paige Heard
Priyanka Chopra treats fans with memorable moments from her 40th birthday, ‘I’m a lucky girl’

Priyanka Chopra treats fans with memorable moments from her 40th birthday, ‘I’m a lucky girl’
Ben Affleck’s ex Gwyneth Paltrow reacts to his wedding with Jennifer Lopez

Ben Affleck’s ex Gwyneth Paltrow reacts to his wedding with Jennifer Lopez
Fans outraged after Drake posted a picture of an unknown women

Fans outraged after Drake posted a picture of an unknown women

ITZY sets a new personal record with 'CHECKMATE': Find out

ITZY sets a new personal record with 'CHECKMATE': Find out
Rene Zellweger to make a comeback as Bridget Jones to the silver screen?

Rene Zellweger to make a comeback as Bridget Jones to the silver screen?

Latest

view all