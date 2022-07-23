Kim Kardashian brings her fashion A-game to dinner with daughter North

Kim Kardashian brought her fashion A-game to a casual outing with her daughter North in Malibu on Friday.

The 41-year-old reality star wore an oversize black and white shirt with matching pants and black sneakers.

The Skims founder was accompanied by her nine-year-old daughter who was dressed up in matching grey and black uniforms for a post-basketball game dinner.

Photo Credits: Daily Mail

Meanwhile, The Kardashians star recently flew off to Australia to spend a low-key vacay with her beau Pete Davidson.

Daily Mail Australia revealed that she “didn't want anyone knowing she was in Australia.”

“This is the one per cent of the time that she doesn't want to have to worry about getting glammed up and just wants to switch off,” they said.

“She's just here to spend time with Pete and has no plans on leaving the hotel. It's a very low-key trip and she doesn't want to be bothered,” the source added.

“Kim is happy to say ‘hi’ to you if you bump into her, but she definitely doesn't want to get her photograph taken on this trip.”

It was also reported that the hotel employees were asked to sign NDAs instructing them not to ask the Hollywood stars for selfies or autographs.