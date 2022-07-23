 
Meghan Markle has 'ruthless ability to 'make people afraid'

Meghan Markle has been accused of possessing a ‘ruthless’ streak and being able to make “people cry.”

Royal author Tom Bower made this claim during one of his interviews with The Morning hosts Ben Shepherd and Charlotte Hawkins.

He started off by saying, “Overall I came across with the impression of a woman who is very intelligent, very determined, very ambitious, but also ruthless - and in the end, in her terms ‘successful’.

“The reader will have to make up their minds about whether she’s good or bad," he added.

Before concluding he also added, “There were two agents who told horrible stories about her bullying and her oppression, and that was an eye opener.”

