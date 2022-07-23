 
Fans react to BTS V's awkward moment with Korean Govt offical at Busan Expo ceremony

BTS Member V faced an awkward moment when Govt official Jang Seong-min randomly twisted his arm on stage in a ceremony for Busan Expo 2030. 

On 19th July an appointment ceremony was held to appoint ambassadors for Busan Expo 2030 at an entertainment company (HYBE).

The appointment ceremony was attended by seven BTS members with some Korean government officials.

As the badges were given to the BTS members followed by the award of the appointment plaque, Jang Seong-min, (a policy coordinator in the presidential office) was deliberately grabbing the arms of BTS members and dragging them up.

As soon as the videos from this event went viral, ARMYs sent mixed reaction online. While some thought BTS members were cute when they were confused, others found Jang Seong-min's gesture silly and rude.

All seven members were officially appointed as ambassadors for Busan Expo 2030. 

