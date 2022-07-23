 
Victoria Beckham sends internet into frenzy, posts David's 'worm' dancing funny clip

Fashion mogul Victoria Beckham was in a fun mood as she treated her Insta fam with a hilarious video clip of her husband David Beckham, flaunting his incredible dance moves.

On Friday night, the former Spice Girls star, 48, posted a fun video of the former football legend, performing the famous ‘worm’ dance step.


In the hilarious clip, David, 47, was seen clad in a plain black top and patterned pyjama trousers. He also tried a little bit of break dancing as he swirled around on the floor.

"After 25 years @davidbeckham showed me his worm," the mom of four cheekily captioned the snippet on Instagram.

Victoria and David’s son Romeo Beckham hilariously commented, "Hahahahaahaha mum u gotta change that caption [laughing-face emoticon],"

The iconic couple’s fun night comes following their 23rd wedding anniversary earlier this month.

Victoria and David, who tied the knot back in 1999, marked the occasion overlooking the Eiffel Tower with a "special" bottle of red wine on July 5.

