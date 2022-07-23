 
Amber Heard's mother 'always knew' Elon Musk 'bugged' her car

Amber Heard’s most expensive gift from Elon Musk reportedly included custom fitted spy gear and her mother Paige ‘knew’ it.

This report has been made public by the Daily Mail and according to their findings, the Aquaman star’s mother ‘expected’ it from “controlling” Elon Musk.

The revelation has been made public by a pal of Amber Heard’s sister Whitney, Jennifer Howell.

She revealed, “Paige (Amber’s mother) shared with me while I was visiting Whitney that Elon Musk had gifted a Tesla or multiple Teslas (not sure if it was one or more), but Amber found out that they were bugged.”

