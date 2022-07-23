 
entertainment
Saturday Jul 23 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry ‘threatened’ with isolation by Prince William

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jul 23, 2022

Prince Harry ‘threatened’ with isolation by Prince William
Prince Harry ‘threatened’ with isolation by Prince William

Prince William reportedly threatened Prince Harry with isolation and intimidation.

Royal biographer and author Tom Bower issued this accusation.

He made the revelations in his new book titled, Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the War Between the Windsors.

In the book, he wrote, “The Palace warned Harry there would be no more conversations or even contact if there were further leaks to the media.”

“That, the royal advisors believed, would intimidate Harry. They were mistaken,” he added before concluding.

This comes shortly after rumours of a strained conversation between Prince Harry and Prince William about ‘continually straining relationships with the younger royals. 

More From Entertainment:

Camilla and Prince Charles ‘live separate lives’ amid ‘scam’ marriage

Camilla and Prince Charles ‘live separate lives’ amid ‘scam’ marriage
Piers Morgan pays touching tribute to 'Magnificent lady' Maria Petri

Piers Morgan pays touching tribute to 'Magnificent lady' Maria Petri
Kate McKinnon dishes details on her exit from SNL: Watch

Kate McKinnon dishes details on her exit from SNL: Watch
Demi Lovato reveals they ‘rarely think’ about drugs: ‘A beautiful thing’

Demi Lovato reveals they ‘rarely think’ about drugs: ‘A beautiful thing’
Zac Efron teases his return to ‘High School Musical’ weeks after Vanessa Hudgens’s post

Zac Efron teases his return to ‘High School Musical’ weeks after Vanessa Hudgens’s post
Evan Rachel Wood in trouble for comparing Amber Heard to 'rapist'

Evan Rachel Wood in trouble for comparing Amber Heard to 'rapist'

Global brands are taking note of Africa’s music and talent

Global brands are taking note of Africa’s music and talent
Netflix's The Gray Man release date, cast, trailer and more

Netflix's The Gray Man release date, cast, trailer and more
Kid Cudi leaves stage mid-show as Kanye West appears: Watch

Kid Cudi leaves stage mid-show as Kanye West appears: Watch
Princess Diana 'burst into tears' over ‘fabricated lies’ about Charles and nanny

Princess Diana 'burst into tears' over ‘fabricated lies’ about Charles and nanny
Harry ‘prince of nothing’ slammed for talking politics

Harry ‘prince of nothing’ slammed for talking politics
Kate Middleton suffered THIS shopping blunder

Kate Middleton suffered THIS shopping blunder

Latest

view all