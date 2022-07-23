Prince Harry ‘threatened’ with isolation by Prince William

Prince William reportedly threatened Prince Harry with isolation and intimidation.

Royal biographer and author Tom Bower issued this accusation.

He made the revelations in his new book titled, Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the War Between the Windsors.

In the book, he wrote, “The Palace warned Harry there would be no more conversations or even contact if there were further leaks to the media.”

“That, the royal advisors believed, would intimidate Harry. They were mistaken,” he added before concluding.

This comes shortly after rumours of a strained conversation between Prince Harry and Prince William about ‘continually straining relationships with the younger royals.