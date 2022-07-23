 
entertainment
Saturday Jul 23 2022
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle attitude 'alarmed' Michelle Obama

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jul 23, 2022

Meghan Markle attitude alarmed Michelle Obama
Meghan Markle attitude 'alarmed' Michelle Obama

Michelle Obama was allegedly 'alarmed' by Meghan Markle's attitude, claimed Tom Bower in his biography.

In his book Revenge: Meghan, Harry And The War Between The Windsors, the British author shared that the former first lady of the USA was ‘alarmed’ by the Suits alum’s behaviour.

“Meghan spotted an opportunity after Michelle Obama arrived in London to promote her bestselling autobiography,” Bower wrote as per Newsweek.

“Having secured tickets to hear the former First Lady make her inspirational speech in the Royal Festival Hall on 3rd December 2018, she went backstage afterwards to meet her hero.”

“Determined to fashion a special relationship, Meghan had also arranged that they would meet again for dinner at George Clooney’s house near Windsor,” he continued.

“As an idol to be emulated, Michelle Obama was also a good source of advice and consolation for Meghan.”

“The Duchess appears not to have appreciated how much the Obamas admired the Queen,” he wrote.

"Meghan’s attitude alarmed Michelle. Her advice to Meghan was delivered in public.”

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle ‘thought monarchy was like Hollywood’

Meghan Markle ‘thought monarchy was like Hollywood’
Johnny Depp’s ex Kate Moss jokes she's 'always loved coke'

Johnny Depp’s ex Kate Moss jokes she's 'always loved coke'

Princess Margaret called out Sarah Ferguson over 'disgraceful' pics

Princess Margaret called out Sarah Ferguson over 'disgraceful' pics
Jamie Lee Curtis reveals Marvel won’t ever cast her: Here’s why

Jamie Lee Curtis reveals Marvel won’t ever cast her: Here’s why
Selena Gomez stuns in white while celebrating birthday with Taylor Swift

Selena Gomez stuns in white while celebrating birthday with Taylor Swift
Demi Moore refuses to let old age stop her from being ’sexy'

Demi Moore refuses to let old age stop her from being ’sexy'
Zac Efron And Netflix face legal action over travel series

Zac Efron And Netflix face legal action over travel series
Prince Harry’s royal ‘scam’ laid bare: ‘Fooling freedom chatter’

Prince Harry’s royal ‘scam’ laid bare: ‘Fooling freedom chatter’
Jimmy Carr slammed over controversial 9/11 joke in new Netflix show

Jimmy Carr slammed over controversial 9/11 joke in new Netflix show

Christine McGuinness forced to hide split from husband Paddy for weeks: report

Christine McGuinness forced to hide split from husband Paddy for weeks: report
Camilla and Prince Charles ‘live separate lives’ amid ‘scam’ marriage

Camilla and Prince Charles ‘live separate lives’ amid ‘scam’ marriage
Piers Morgan pays touching tribute to 'Magnificent lady' Maria Petri

Piers Morgan pays touching tribute to 'Magnificent lady' Maria Petri

Latest

view all