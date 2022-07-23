Meghan Markle ‘thought monarchy was like Hollywood’

FileFootage

Meghan Markle allegedly failed to understand that the monarch is at the in ‘hierarchy’ of royals.



During his conversation with Ben Shephard and Charlotte Hawkins on Good Morning Britain, the British biographer Tom bower alleged that Meghan always chased fame.

He added that the Suit’s alum went wrong because she did not understand the hierarchy of the family.

“She didn’t understand she couldn’t be number one. There’s only one number in the monarchy, and she didn’t understand hierarchy,” Bower said.

“Meghan Markle thought the monarchy was like Hollywood, all about celebrities. It’s about hard work with little reward, and she didn’t like that.”

Bower further added, “She said to her father when she was young, ‘I want to be famous. I want to walk down the red carpet. By marrying Harry, she achieved exactly that ambition."