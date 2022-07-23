PM Shehbaz, Imran Khan spar on Twitter over corruption allegations

PTI Chairman Imran Khan (L) and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. — AFP/Reuters

Khan questions credibility of “imported govt” for sale of national assets.

PM Shehbaz reminds him of his wrongdoings, says he suffers "memory loss".

Cabinet approves ordinance for selling state’s assets to foreign countries.

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and PTI Chairman Imran Khan on Saturday engaged in a fiery debate on Twitter hours after the cabinet approved an ordinance to bypass all the procedures for the process and also abolished regulatory checks for selling state’s assets to foreign countries.



Sharing the news story, originally published in The Express Tribune, Khan questioned how an “imported government” be trusted with the sale of national assets.

“How can imported government brought to power through US conspiracy, led by crime minister, who's family along with [PPP Co-Chairman Asif Ali] Zardari have volumes written on their corruption, be trusted with the sale of national assets [and] that too [through] bypassing all procedural [and] legal checks.”



Khan further accused them of “plundering Pakistan for the last 30 years” and for the “present economic meltdown.”

“These thieves should never be allowed to sell our national assets in the devious manner they are attempting. The nation will never trust them with our national assets,” he wrote.

'Khan suffers from memory loss'

Replying to the PTI chairman’s tweets, PM Shehbaz said that he “suffers from a memory loss and needs a few reminders”.

He wrote: “One, as per Transparency International report, corruption increased during his rule. Even transfers/postings were on sale in addition to big scams.

“Two, the people are paying the price of how he mismanaged the economy,” he added.

Highlighting the third point, he accused Khan of “deeply hurting” the global prestige and standing of the country and its relations with friendly countries.

“Four, he has lost a sense of balance in his lust for power, which is evidenced by his habitual recourse to lies, propaganda [and] blatant twisting of facts,” he wrote on Twitter.