 
entertainment
Saturday Jul 23 2022
By
Web Desk

Jack Wagner speaks out for first time since his son’s death

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jul 23, 2022

Jack Wagner speaks out for first time since his son’s death
Jack Wagner speaks out for first time since his son’s death 

Jack Wagner spoke out Friday for the first time since his son Harrison's death at age 27.

Taking to the Instagram actor, 62, shared a video expressing his thanks to fans who showed his family love after his son died last month.

"Thank you all so much for the love and kindness that you've sent," he said in the clip filmed from an airport. "I can't tell you how much it's meant to me."

Jack then noted that he was "getting ready to head up to Vancouver to start season 10 of When Calls the Heart," which he said he was "excited and grateful" for.

He concluded his message by once again thanking fans "for the love and support you've sent me," adding that their loyalty is "huge."

Harrison — the son of Jack and his ex-wife, Kristina Wagner — was found dead in a parking lot in Los Angeles in June.

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle's Rwanda visit: Royal expert claims Duchess 'disappeared' with photographer

Meghan Markle's Rwanda visit: Royal expert claims Duchess 'disappeared' with photographer
Diana Vickers sends pulses racing in bright two-toned maxi dress

Diana Vickers sends pulses racing in bright two-toned maxi dress
K-pop band Blitzers’ new song ‘Hit the Bass’ features Lahore's scenic beauty

K-pop band Blitzers’ new song ‘Hit the Bass’ features Lahore's scenic beauty
Health experts reflect on Alicia Silverstone’s co-sleeping with 11-year-old son

Health experts reflect on Alicia Silverstone’s co-sleeping with 11-year-old son
Chelsea Handler’s ‘sweetest’ reaction to Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s PDA: Photo

Chelsea Handler’s ‘sweetest’ reaction to Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s PDA: Photo
Ben Affleck puts on loved-up display with Jennifer Lopez, daughter Violet after dreamy wedding

Ben Affleck puts on loved-up display with Jennifer Lopez, daughter Violet after dreamy wedding
Demi Lovato expresses their views on Shawn Mendes postponing world tour

Demi Lovato expresses their views on Shawn Mendes postponing world tour
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck’s PDA filled honeymoon snaps spark criticism

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck’s PDA filled honeymoon snaps spark criticism

Johnny Depp aware of Amber Heard's intentions?

Johnny Depp aware of Amber Heard's intentions?
John Wick 4 Trailer out: Keanu Reeves back to send fans wild with his action

John Wick 4 Trailer out: Keanu Reeves back to send fans wild with his action
'Big Bang Theory’ creator Chuck Lorre files for divorce from Arielle Lorre

'Big Bang Theory’ creator Chuck Lorre files for divorce from Arielle Lorre
Meghan Markle ‘thought monarchy was like Hollywood’

Meghan Markle ‘thought monarchy was like Hollywood’

Latest

view all