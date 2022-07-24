 
entertainment
Sunday Jul 24 2022
By
Web Desk

Dwayne Johnson’s 10-year quest brings ‘Black Adam’ to Comic-Con

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jul 24, 2022

Dwayne Johnson’s 10-year quest brings ‘Black Adam’ to Comic-Con

Actor Dwayne Johnson made a dramatic entrance at the annual Comic-Con pop culture convention on Saturday, hovering above a smoke-filled stage in a sleek superhero costume and promising “the DC Universe will never be the same.”

Johnson previewed his upcoming Warner Bros film “Black Adam,” a story inspired by DC Comics about a former slave who is granted god-like powers and awakens 5,000 years later in modern times.

His appearance set off flickering lights – meant to evoke lightning – that had been handed out to more than 6,000 fans at a convention hall in San Diego.

The actor, who is playing his first superhero role, said he had wanted to portray the anti-hero character for more than a decade. The film will debut in movie theaters in October.

“It has been a long journey, one that has been fueled with passion, with commitment, with grit,” Johnson said.

Director Jaume Collet-Serra, who worked with Johnson on last year’s action-adventure film “Jungle Cruise,” described Black Adam as a “Dirty Harry type of character” who has “his own sense of justice and mortality.”

“When the system is corrupt, sometimes you need somebody that breaks the system down,” Collet-Serra said.

The film also will introduce the Justice Society of America, which includes the characters Hawkman (Aldis Hodge), Atom Smasher (Noah Centineo), Cyclone (Quintessa Swindell) and Dr. Fate (Pierce Brosnan). Reuters 

More From Entertainment:

'Game of Thrones' prequel meets Targaryens at height of power

'Game of Thrones' prequel meets Targaryens at height of power
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry try to keep world's attention on them to earn money?

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry try to keep world's attention on them to earn money?
Brad Pitt still frustrated following his break-up with Angelina Jolie?

Brad Pitt still frustrated following his break-up with Angelina Jolie?
Ed Sheeran releases new music video to pay homage his friend Jamal Edwards

Ed Sheeran releases new music video to pay homage his friend Jamal Edwards
Meghan Markle's Rwanda visit: Royal expert claims Duchess 'disappeared' with photographer

Meghan Markle's Rwanda visit: Royal expert claims Duchess 'disappeared' with photographer
Diana Vickers sends pulses racing in bright two-toned maxi dress

Diana Vickers sends pulses racing in bright two-toned maxi dress
Jack Wagner speaks out for first time since his son’s death

Jack Wagner speaks out for first time since his son’s death

K-pop band Blitzers’ new song ‘Hit the Bass’ features Lahore's scenic beauty

K-pop band Blitzers’ new song ‘Hit the Bass’ features Lahore's scenic beauty
Health experts reflect on Alicia Silverstone’s co-sleeping with 11-year-old son

Health experts reflect on Alicia Silverstone’s co-sleeping with 11-year-old son
Chelsea Handler’s ‘sweetest’ reaction to Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s PDA: Photo

Chelsea Handler’s ‘sweetest’ reaction to Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s PDA: Photo
Ben Affleck puts on loved-up display with Jennifer Lopez, daughter Violet after dreamy wedding

Ben Affleck puts on loved-up display with Jennifer Lopez, daughter Violet after dreamy wedding
Demi Lovato expresses their views on Shawn Mendes postponing world tour

Demi Lovato expresses their views on Shawn Mendes postponing world tour

Latest

view all