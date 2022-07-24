 
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘in desperate need of money’

‘Desperate’ Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are ‘constantly working on earning money’.

Royal commentator Jonathan Sacerdoti made this claim during one of his latest interviews with the Royally Us podcast.

He was quoted saying, “Once those kids reach teenage years and older, maybe people won't be so interested in Prince Harry.”

“I think he knows that and maybe during the time there is still the gaze of the world's media and the interest of celebrity watchers on them, they'll keep going.”

“And it doesn't matter if it's negative as long it gets the attention and maybe the money that they need to live the way they want to.”

