Johnny Depp gets back at Amber Heard, files multi-million dollar appeal in libel case

Sunday Jul 24 2022
Sunday Jul 24, 2022

Johnny Depp is gearing up for another legal battle against former wife Amber Heard.

The Hollywood star has officially filed a notice to appeal the verdict which awarded his Heard $2million (£1.7m) in compensatory damages in the actor’s defamation trial.

As per court documents, Depp’s legal team filed his appeal on Friday at the Virginia Court of Appeals in Fairfax County, Virginia.

The Pirates of the Caribbean actor’s move comes one day after the Aquaman actress filed her notice to appeal the June 1 verdict, which awarded Depp victory in the bombshell trial.

Documents filed by Depp’s attorneys read: ‘Plaintiff and counterclaim-defendant John C Depp, II, by counsel, hereby appeals to the Court of Appeals of Virginia from all adverse rulings and from the final judgment order of this Circuit Court entered on June 24, 2022.’

In June, after a lengthy hearing at the Fairfax County District Court, the jury found that Heard, 36, did defame the Edward Scissorhands actor in a 2018 op-ed for The Washington Post.

Depp’s spokesperson also said, ‘The jury listened to the extensive evidence presented during the six-week trial and came to a clear and unanimous verdict that the defendant herself defamed Mr Depp in multiple instances. We remain confident in our case and that this verdict will stand.’

