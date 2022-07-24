Prince Harry ‘fuel’ behind Meghan Markle’s anger

Meghan Markle has come under fire for having Prince Harry be the ‘fuel’ behind her fiery temper.



Royal biographer and author Tom Bower made this claim in his new book.

The revelations have been made in his new book about the Sussexes and the Windsors.

An extract from one of the book’s paragraphs recounts an incident where Meghan threw her cup of tea into the air, in a fit of rage.

It also accuses the Duchess of being abusive towards her staff and claims, “Meghan was allegedly abrasive towards her four female staff and even towards the local British diplomats.”

“According to one report, Meghan allegedly threw a cup of tea into the air.”

At the time, “Her anger may have been partly fuelled by Harry.”

Before concluding the author even addressed Prince Harry’s alleged ‘ritual’ of combing social media for negative press, so he could find the ‘mole’ in their circle.

“Every night he trawled social media, searching for snide comments on the internet,” the book details. “Every morning he and Meghan turned on their phones to surf the internet.”