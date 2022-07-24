Shakira, Gerard Pique to take kids on holidays to the Bahamas?

File Footage

Shakira and her ex-partner will reportedly take their kids, Sasha and Milan, for a vacation to the Bahamas before finally signing a deal regarding their custody.

It was earlier reported by Mexican TV show Chisme No Like as per Marca that the former flames will meet in the United States to settle their boys’ custody issue.

However, now the show claims that the Inevitable hit-maker and the Barcelona player do not want their kids to suffer as a result of their fight following their messy separation.

Hence, they decided to spend some quality time with their children as a family before finally putting an end to this on-going custody battle according to the media outlet.

"It's crazy. They're going on holiday to the Bahamas. They are going to play happy family, and on their return to Spain they will sign the separation," the show reportedly claimed.

Shakira and Pique, who have handed over the custody battle to their respective lawyers, announced their separation last month after spending 12 years together.

The singer wants to move to Miami with Sasha and Milan after her breakup to spend some peaceful time due to excessive attention of media on their lives.

But Pique does not want the children to leave Barcelona and has refused to grant permission to let Shakira take their kids out of the country.



