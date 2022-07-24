EXO Kai’s ‘Mmmh’ crosses 100 million streams on Spotify

 
Sunday Jul 24 2022
EXO member Kai's debut title single Mmmh has received more than 100 million streams on one of the largest global music streaming platforms Spotify, According to Spotify's most recent update.

Mmmh is the lead single from Kai's solo debut mini-album that was released on November 30, 2020. This means that it took about one year, seven months, and three weeks to reach the 100 million streams mark. With this, the song becomes Kai’s first solo song to have reached this immense milestone.

Although, Mmmh also broke the record for the most streams in a single day by a solo artist signed to SM Entertainment.

The singer, model, actor, and dancer were the first member of EXO to be revealed by SM Entertainment in December 2011. Kai made his acting debut in 2016 with the web drama Choco Bank, in which he played the male lead role.

Along with fellow EXO members Baekhyun, Shinee’s Taemin, Taeyong and Mark, Wayv’s Ten, and Lucas, Kai made his debut as a member of SM Entertainment's group SuperM in October 2019.

