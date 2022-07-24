 
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle losing 'time in the limelight'

Royal experts warn Prince Harry and Meghan Markle of their limited time in the spotlight.

Royal commentator Jonathan Sacerdoti made this claim during his appearance on the Royally Us podcast.

He was quoted saying, “They know their time is possibly limited. There's an interesting thing Prince Harry said ages ago that he kind of knew that he had a certain amount of time in the limelight, his 15 minutes.”

“And eventually Prince Louis, Prince George, Princess Charlotte would become the new, interesting characters.”

“And he knows that because he once was the spare to the heir. And now he's talking about the new heir, that is to say, William's children, William's son, who will become of interest and there'll be a new Prince Harry.”

“There'll somebody else who may be as rudderless, directionless because of their position in the succession is such that they're limited to what they can do in life but they don't have an obvious constitutional role going forward and in the Royal Family so maybe they'll go off the rails.”

