Victoria Beckham delivers iconic karaoke performance to Spice Girls hits on holiday 

Sunday Jul 24 2022
Sunday Jul 24, 2022

Fashion mogul Victoria Beckham took the opportunity to relive her iconic musical days while holidaying with her family in Europe.

The 48-year-old designer was filmed while making the most of karaoke night as she delivered some of her musical group Spice Girl’s iconic hits recently.

Victoria’s proud husband, football legend David Beckham posted a video of his wife, singing along into the microphone to the Spice Girl's hit single Stop.


In the video, the mother-of-four can be seen clad in a gorgeous black dress as she got into her posh Spice character.

"Karaoke night with the one & only Posh Spice," the former Manchester United wrote in the caption of the video and added black heart emoticons.

As the snippet came to an end, her husband could be heard cheering for the singer.

Fans flooded the comments section with love and praise and added, "Forever my favourite Spice."

Another wrote, "Finally to see her fun side too," while one commented, "Who said that Posh could not sing? Beautiful & talented."

Victoria and David are currently holidaying in Italy with 19-year-old Romeo and his siblings Cruz, 17, and Harper Beckham, 11. 

