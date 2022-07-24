Paddy McGuinness denies infidelity allegations amid marital split

Paddy and Christine McGuinness are no longer partners as they have called it quits after eleven years of marriage.



Amid this, Paddy has denied claims he secretly flirted with a second girl behind estranged wife Christine's back - amid claims he allegedly kissed another TV star.

The Sun reported that Christine, 34, was 'furious' at the new claims - but this has been shot down by 48-year-old Paddy's camp, as well as a source close to the unnamed TV star, who is said to be a lookalike of Christine.

The publication had previously claimed a 'very hurt' Christine had confided in her friends about her suspicions of Paddy's infidelity as well a flirtatious exchange with a TV girl on Twitter, with a source saying she 'had a feeling for a while something wasn't right'.

The source told The Sun of Christine's feelings towards the second girl: 'She was convinced that at the very least there was an attraction there.

'She felt hurt and betrayed. She didn't want to react immediately, so she pretended she was none the wiser and gave herself some time to think and work out what to do.

'But it of course caused a lot of tension when things were already very difficult.

'Without trust, it was hard to see a way of making things work.'

Christine's spokeswoman said: 'She's dealing with the breakdown of her marriage in private.'

It comes as the couple have been 'living separate lives' for months and their June wedding anniversary was a non-event, with neither posting on social media about the occasion.