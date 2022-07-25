 
entertainment
Monday Jul 25 2022
Prince Harry not afraid to ‘say what he really feels’ in memoir

Monday Jul 25, 2022

Prince Harry is said to not be afraid of speaking his mind in his upcoming memoir, with a royal expert saying that he is now so bitter and resentful that he won’t hold back.

The Duke of Sussex’s memoir is said to be set for a Christmas release and royal commentator Angela Levin weighed in on its contents in a discussion on The Mail podcast Palace Confidential.

Levin was asked about what Harry would talk about in his memoir that could be cause of concern for the Palace, and she said: “Well, I could stay here all day and tell you them.”

“What it is, is washing dirty linen in public and it can be small things. He’s supposed to be getting 13 million pounds for it so they want a story. And they won’t want how lovely everything is because that’s not going to work either, is it?”

She then added: “I think it could be a small argument between people that he would blow up,” she said. “It could be revealing secrets about security. It could be almost anything…”

Levin further said: “I think that Harry is now so bitter and resentful that he will say what he really feels. And see things that he accepted years ago now as being absolutely dreadful.”


