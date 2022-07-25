 
Monday Jul 25 2022
Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal death threat: Police arrests accused threatening the couple

Monday Jul 25, 2022

Bollywood beloved couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal received death threats from an unidentified person on social media.

The Raazi actor filed a complaint at Mumbai's Santacruz police station. As per recent reports, the police has arrested the accused for allegedly giving death threats to Bollywood actors.

The accused man, identified as Manvinder Singh is from Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow, and was struggling to get work in films and TV series in Mumbai.

He is also claimed to be Katrina’s fan and revealed that he wanted to marry the actress and that is why for the last few months, he was constantly stalking her on social media.

The police arrest took place on Monday. The accused has two Instagram accounts. In the bio of both, he has mentioned Katrina as his wife and has also photoshopped pictures with the Sooryanvanshi actress.

Recently, actor Salman Khan and his father Salim Khan also received death threats in the form of a letter. It mentioned that the father-son duo would meet the same fate as Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, who was killed in May.

