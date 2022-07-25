Prince Harry has ‘poison in blood’ over his Royal Family background

file footage

Prince Harry is said to have poison running in his blood over his connection with the Royal Family, with a royal expert saying that his new memoir will reveal how he was done with being the spare to heir Prince William.



Royal expert Angela Levin shared her thoughts about Harry’s upcoming memoir, that is now said to be slated for release over Christmas, during a discussion on The Mail’s Palace Confidential podcast.

Talking about the book’s contents, Levin claimed that Harry is now so ‘bitter’ over his relations with the royals that he won’t hold back.

She further said: “I think he really wants to show his power over William because he was fed up with being the spare rather than the heir.”

“I think he’s got a lot of poison running in his blood now about what he feels about his background and his family. And I think he doesn’t mind if he hurts people because he feels that he has been hurt by them,” Levin explained.