Monday Jul 25 2022
Meghan Markle is 'meanest person’ on set, claims director of ad film

Monday Jul 25, 2022

Meghan Markle was called the ‘meanest person’ by a Canadian director who worked with her on an ad film, royal author Tom Bower claimed in his book Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the War Between the Windsors.

In his book, Bower has claimed that Markle racked up a reputation of being a ‘mean’ person while she worked as an actor, with a Canadian director even reportedly saying that she was the ‘meanest’ person he had ever worked with.

Bower quoted director Jean Malek, who worked with Markle on a Canadian clothing brand commercial back in 2016, saying that Malek was forced to take to Facebook to say: “She is definitely the meanest person I’ve ever met. Just saying.”

The royal author further explained Malek’s reasoning behind his post; apparently Markle had issues with the ad script and demanded extensive changes.

