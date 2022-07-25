 
entertainment
Monday Jul 25 2022
BLACKPINK slated to release MV of their new song 'Ready for Love'

Monday Jul 25, 2022

BLACKPINK collaboration track with PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) Mobile this set to release this week! 

BLACKPINK will be dropping the music video Ready For Love.

On July 24 local time, BLACKPINK and PUBG Mobile officially announced their plans to release the music video for the group’s new song Ready For Love, which they partially premiered during their in-game concert The Virtual this past weekend.

The music video for Ready For Love will be released on July 29 at 12 a.m. EDT (1 p.m. KST). Meanwhile, BLACKPINK is also currently getting ready to make their first group comeback in nearly two years this August.

The music video for “Ready For Love” is slated to release on July 29 at 12 a.m. EDT (1 p.m. KST).



