Sania Mirza shares 'golden hour' in new Instagram photo

Indian tennis player Sania Mirza. — Instagram/@mirzasaniar

Following her photo-and-video-sharing ritual, Indian tennis player Sania Mirza shared a “golden hour” photo showcasing a soft glam look on Instagram.

In the picture, the star player could be seen showing off her dewy makeup look in a robe.

With smokey eyes and nude pink lips, the 35-year-old left her hair down in waves.

The picture received more than 19,000 likes and the fans filled the comments section with praises for her look.

Tamira Paszek, the Austrian tennis player, commented with a fire and heart emoji under the photo.

Many called her “stunning”, “gorgeous” and “beautiful”.

Sania credited hair and makeup to Mumbai-based artist Bianza Louzado.

Louzado also did this year’s Miss India's makeup for the annual competition.