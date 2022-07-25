 
entertainment
Royals ‘controlled’ Meghan Markle’s role on 'Suits’ before wedding to Harry

file footage

British Royal Firm is said to have ‘controlled’ Meghan Markle’s life, including her role in Suits, as soon as she started dating Prince Harry, royal author Tom Bower says.

Bower’s latest book, Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the War between the Windsors, claims that the Palace put in place a number of rules and restrictions on the sets of Suits in light of Meghan’s relation with Harry, including limiting what the writers could include in the script.

As per Bower: “Fearing the worst, from bitter experience, the Palace stepped in to control Meghan’s life. Aaron Korsh was told to submit all future Suits scripts to Nick Collins, Meghan’s agent.”

“Scripts were thereafter forwarded to Kensington Palace for approval. Orders for changes of words were sent back from London to Los Angeles,” he added.

Bower also claimed: “The most important demand concerned Meghan’s last scene at her ‘wedding’ to Mike. No photographs, the Palace ordered, were to be shot of Meghan wearing a wedding dress. Between filming, she was always to wear a jacket over the dress. The atmosphere in the studio changed.”

