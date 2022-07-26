Meghan Markle turned ‘arrogant’ on ‘Suits’ set after finding Prince Harry

file footage

Meghan Markle reportedly turned ‘arrogant’ around her Suits co-stars soon after news of her involvement with Prince Harry became public, Tom Bower has claimed in a new book.



In his latest bombshell book, Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the War between the Windsors, Bower claimed that not only did the royals start meddling in the show’s scripts due to Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex’s own mannerisms also changed.

Bower wrote: “Some actors and staff discovered that Meghan’s attitude occasionally stiffened. Sometimes she arrived late and her empathy occasionally morphed into near-arrogance.”

"Meghan had markedly shifted from the early days when she held a prayer meeting with the Suits cast before filming started,” he further claimed.

He also claimed in the book that both Meghan and Harry had been warned against marrying each other ahead of their 2018 nuptials that were watched by millions around the world.