Monday Jul 25 2022
Keke Palmer claps back at Zendaya's comparison over colourism

Keke Palmer recently lashed out at netizens for comparing her career to that of Zendaya.

On Saturday, a fan turned to Twitter and shared her thoughts over Hollywood’s issue with colourism, which is why, she believed Keke had not reached “mainstream popularity” like Dune star.

“I'd like someone to do a deep-drive on the similarities and differences between Keke Palmer and Zendaya's careers. This may be one of the clearest examples of how colorism plays out in Hollywood. They were both child-stars, but their mainstream popularity is very different.”

On Sunday, the Nope star responded, “A great example of colorism is to believe I can be compared to anyone. I’m the youngest talk show host ever. The first Black woman to star in her own show on Nickelodeon, & the youngest & first Black Cinderella on Broadway.”

The Alice actress continued, “I’ve been a leading lady since I was 11 years old. I have over 100+ credits, and currently starring in an original screenplay that’s the number one film at the box office #NOPE. I’ve had a blessed career thus far; I couldn’t ask for more but God continues to surprise me.”

“I’m an incomparable talent. Baby, THIS, is Keke Palmer,” she asserted.

