Chris Rock says it loud and clear, ‘I am 'not a victim' after Will Smith’s slap

Chris Rock is looking at the funny side of one of the biggest controversies of this year.

The 57-year-old comedian, who is currently headlining a show with Kevin Hart, addressed the shocking scandal where Will Smith shockingly slapped him at Oscars 2022 and said he is ‘not a victim.’

During his stand-up show, while talking about cancel culture, Rock joked, "Anyone who says words hurt has never been punched in the face," as revealed by an insider to US Weekly.

He also referenced the 53-year-old actor as "Suge Smith," which could possibly be linked to the currently-incarcerated Death Row Records CEO Suge Knight.

Later, during a sketch about people playing the victim and being overly sensitive, Rock said, "I'm not a victim [expletive]," and joked he had "shook that [expletive] off and went to work the next day a I don't go to the hospital for a papercut."

The Pursuit of Happyness actor slapped Rock after he made a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith's bald head, amid the actress' alopecia diagnosis.

This led to the Oscar winner storming the stage and hitting Rock, and eventually abusing him, "Keep my wife's name out your [expletive] mouth."

Smith, who has been married to Jada since 1997, previously described his behavior at the Oscars as "shocking, painful, and inexcusable." As a result of his actions, the 'Men in Black' actor resigned from the Academy after issuing an apology.