Meghan Markle, Prince Harry snubbed yet again?

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are seemingly snubbed yet again as they are reportedly not invited by Queen Elizabeth to Balmoral for summer holidays.



Earlier, there were reports the monarch, 96 has extended an olive branch to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle by inviting them to Balmoral, her estate in the Scottish highlands, to spend some quality time with them and their children Archie and Lilibet.

The International Business Times, quoted Page Six, as saying Meghan Markle, Prince Harry and their kids are not even on the guest list.

The report, citing multiple sources, says the former royal couple will be spending the summer at their Montecito mansion in Santa Barbara, California.

They will stay in the US ahead of the publication of Prince Harry’s much-anticipated memoir this fall.

As Meghan and Harry are not returning to UK, the Queen will not be meeting her namesake Lilibet for the second time anytime soon.