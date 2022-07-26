 
entertainment
Tuesday Jul 26 2022
By
Web Desk

TWICE unveils track list for new album 'Between 1&2'

JYP Entertainment took to their social media accounts on July 26th to release the track list of TWICE's new mini-album 'BETWEEN 1&2'.

Track list of the album reveals that the new album contains ‘Talk that Talk’, followed by 'Queen of Hearts', 'Basics', 'Trouble', 'Brave', a total of 7 tracks including 'Gone' and 'When We Were Kids' are part of the album.

The title song 'Talk that Talk' is composed by Lee Woo Min, a music composer who has composed TWICE's hit songs such as 'KNOCK KNOCK', 'What is Love?', and 'The Feels'.

TWICE pleased fans earlier with a captivating teaser image announcing their first comeback in 2022. Sparked curiosity about what story will be shared in this new album.

