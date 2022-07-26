Tom Cruise steals limelight as he goes out for dinner with Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sanchez

Hollywood heartthrob Tom Cruise was all smiles for the paparazzi as he was clicked in London. The Top Gun: Maverick star was heading out for dinner with American entrepreneur Jeff Bezos and his girlfriend Lauren Sanchez.

Cruise, who recently marked his 60th birthday, looked cheerful as he made his way to The Twenty Two restaurant in Mayfair.

The Mission Impossible star opted for a cool yet classy look for the night out. He sported a black collared top with black trousers and dress shoes.

He also rocked a silver watch while waving to the paps and onlookers as he arrived at the restaurant.

The Amazon boss, on the other hand, looked dapper in a navy suit over a white shirt with a grey tie as he entered the famous eatery.

Bezos, 58, walked hand-in-hand with Lauren, 52, who looked stunning in a figure-hugging black maxi dress. She accessorized her look with diamond earrings and a diamond pendant necklace.

On the professional front, Cruise is set to reprise his role as Ethan Hunt in Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning - Part One and Part Two.

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning - Part One is tentatively scheduled to hit theaters next July, while Top Gun: Maverick is in theaters now.