Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker ‘inseparable’ after musician’s health scare

File Footage

Kourtney Kardashian and husband Travis Barker have developed a stronger bond after the musician was hospitalized due to life threatening pancreatitis.



An insider spilled to Us Weekly that the couple is “inseparable” following the incident, adding, “Kourtney and Travis are stronger than ever, especially after his health scare.”

“They’re truly enjoying this new newlywed phase,” the source said while adding that after the recent hospitalization, Tarvis “is focused on his health and couldn’t have anyone better by his side.”

The reality TV star is “the best support and is always looking out for him,” the insider noted. “She cares about him deeply.”

The Blink-182 drummer and the Poosh founder are “inseparable and have barely spent time apart since the wedding.”

Last month, the 46-year-old musician was rushed to the hospital after complaint of pancreatitis with Kardashian by his side.

Barker later shared a long note on Instagram revealing he had “developed excruciating pain” after going in for a routine endoscopy with Kardashian in late June.

“During the endoscopy, I had a very small polyp removed right in a very sensitive area, usually handled by specialists, which unfortunately damaged a critical pancreatic drainage tube,” Barker penned.

“This resulted in severe, life-threatening pancreatitis. I am so very, very grateful that with intensive treatment I am currently much better,” he added.

Kardashian also shared her own experience reflecting on the “scary and emotional week” as she wrote, “Our health is everything and sometimes we take for granted how quickly it can change.”

“I am so grateful to God for healing my husband, for all of your prayers for him and for us, for the overwhelming outpouring of love and support,” she added.