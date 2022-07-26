Rihanna looks effortlessly chic in corset top as she steps out for dinner with A$AP Rocky

Singing sensation Rihanna turned heads as she looked gorgeous in a navy blue corset for a date night with her boyfriend A$AP Rocky on Sunday evening.

The Fenty Beauty mogul, 34, looked stylish in a satin navy blue corset with cone bra as she enjoyed a dinner date in New York City.

Rihanna put on a loved-up display with the rapper as he guided her down the sidewalk with an object dangling from his mouth.

The gorgeous couple appeared in high spirits as RiRi completed her eye-catching ensemble with a glossy black trench, leggings, and high heels.

A$AP was looking dapper in a navy jacket, shorts, and snazzy black and white shoes.

The couple were not joined by the newest addition to their family, a baby boy they welcomed in May.



