 
entertainment
Tuesday Jul 26 2022
By
Web Desk

David Beckham, daughter Harper enjoy jet ski ride during family outing

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jul 26, 2022

David Beckham enjoyed a jet ski ride with daughter Harper during their luxurious holiday in the French Riviera on Monday.

The Beckhams are living it up on a £1.6million-a-week superyacht during their family outing which also includes Victoria, 48, and sons Romeo, 19, and Cruz, 17.

The footballer, 47, appeared in high as he watched on proudly while his youngest child steered a jet ski with a family friend behind her.

For her day out, Harper, 11, sported a large blue life vest with her brunette locks styled into a ponytail as she spent some quality time with her doting father.

David Beckham, daughter Harper enjoy jet ski ride during family outing

Cruz also joined the pair on the outing as he took the third jet ski and drove alongside his dad.

David Beckham, daughter Harper enjoy jet ski ride during family outing

Their yacht Madsummer - featuring interior styling by designer Laura Sessa Romboli - offers guest accommodation for up to 12 guests in 10 suites. There are up to 28 crew members on board to provide exceptional service on a charter.

The Beckhams welcomed Cruz's new girlfriend Tana Holding on their trip with the pair looking loved-up during the getaway.


More From Entertainment:

Billie Eilish dislikes vibe of recording studios: ‘Truly gives me social anxiety’

Billie Eilish dislikes vibe of recording studios: ‘Truly gives me social anxiety’
Chris Pratt applauds his 'incredible' wife Katherine Schwarzenegger

Chris Pratt applauds his 'incredible' wife Katherine Schwarzenegger
Machine Gun Kelly celebrates daughter's 13th birthday with heartfelt tribute

Machine Gun Kelly celebrates daughter's 13th birthday with heartfelt tribute
Courteney Cox posts a heart warming message for beau's 46th birthday

Courteney Cox posts a heart warming message for beau's 46th birthday

Kate Moss dishes on working with Mark Wahlberg on iconic Calvin Klein shoot

Kate Moss dishes on working with Mark Wahlberg on iconic Calvin Klein shoot
Selena Gomez looks back on her twenties after celebrating 30th birthday

Selena Gomez looks back on her twenties after celebrating 30th birthday

Meghan Markle believes Prince William’s staff is ‘smearing her’

Meghan Markle believes Prince William’s staff is ‘smearing her’

Katy Perry stuns in casual outfit as she visits park in Beverly Hills with daughter Daisy

Katy Perry stuns in casual outfit as she visits park in Beverly Hills with daughter Daisy
Meghan Markle found it ‘very difficult’ to adapt to royal structure. Here’s why

Meghan Markle found it ‘very difficult’ to adapt to royal structure. Here’s why
Pippa Middleton's baby: Royal fans gush over Kate's newborn niece name

Pippa Middleton's baby: Royal fans gush over Kate's newborn niece name
Johnny Depp melts hearts as he adorably hugs young fan in France

Johnny Depp melts hearts as he adorably hugs young fan in France

Latest

view all