 
entertainment
Wednesday Jul 27 2022
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle ‘compared’ Princess Charlotte with best friend’s daughter

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jul 27, 2022

file footage


Meghan Markle reportedly ‘compared’ a three-year-old Princess Charlotte to her best friend’s daughter during the lead up to her 2018 royal wedding to Prince Harry, as per Tom Bower’s new book.

The Spectator reported Bower claiming that Meghan had reportedly ‘picked’ on a young Princess Charlotte, causing her mother Kate to ‘burst into tears’ at dress fittings for the little bridesmaids.

The outlet published an excerpt from Bower’s book, Revenge, that claimed that Kate and Meghan rowed over the length of Charlotte’s dress.

“Kate thought it was too short, and anyway did not fit. Melissa Toubati, Meghan’s assistant, and the dress-fitters employed by Givenchy’s Clare Waight Keller, witnessed Meghan emphatically reject Kate’s observation,” Bower claimed.

He also added that Meghan “compared Princess Charlotte unfavourably to her best friend Jessica Mulroney’s daughter,” who was a flower girl at her wedding. 

More From Entertainment:

Amber Heard's appeal unlikely to be successful: Lawyers

Amber Heard's appeal unlikely to be successful: Lawyers
Kourtney Kardashian pens sweet birthday tribute to grandma

Kourtney Kardashian pens sweet birthday tribute to grandma
Kim Kardashian has the SWEETEST birthday wish for grandma

Kim Kardashian has the SWEETEST birthday wish for grandma
Ashton Kutcher opens up about ‘pretty bizzare’ experience of filming the upcoming 'That '70s Show' Spin-off

Ashton Kutcher opens up about ‘pretty bizzare’ experience of filming the upcoming 'That '70s Show' Spin-off
Prince Harry will ‘fight back’ against Tom Bower’s explosive claims?

Prince Harry will ‘fight back’ against Tom Bower’s explosive claims?
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry ‘play victim’ in face of criticism

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry ‘play victim’ in face of criticism
Victoria Beckham shows off her athletic physique in red swimsuit

Victoria Beckham shows off her athletic physique in red swimsuit
Will Smith loses 8k Instagram followers a day after 2022 Oscars slapgate: Report

Will Smith loses 8k Instagram followers a day after 2022 Oscars slapgate: Report
Helen Skelton's ex Richie Myler shares loved-up photo with new girlfriend

Helen Skelton's ex Richie Myler shares loved-up photo with new girlfriend
Ellie Goulding melts hearts with cute picture of son Arthur

Ellie Goulding melts hearts with cute picture of son Arthur
Prince William had 'terrible fight' with Camilla's daughter Laura Lopes

Prince William had 'terrible fight' with Camilla's daughter Laura Lopes
Prince Harry's memoir could be eclipsed by Meghan's friend Michelle Obama's book

Prince Harry's memoir could be eclipsed by Meghan's friend Michelle Obama's book

Latest

view all